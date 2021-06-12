A scheduling conflict has forced a delay in the sentencing of the man who admitted to firing the shot that killed Jose Cruz during the 2017 robbery of La Placita market.
Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez, 32, pleaded guilty earlier this year in U.S. District Court to charges of murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence, interference with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal possession of a firearm.
Reyes-Martinez is one of five people convicted in connection with the March 17, 2017, robbery of the store on Morgantown Road.
Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, had traveled to the business to pick up his child when he realized he had arrived while a robbery was in progress.
When Cruz attempted to intervene, he was fatally shot by Reyes-Martinez.
Sentencing for Reyes-Martinez was set initially for June 23, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Ford filed a motion for a continuance of the hearing.
According to her filing, Ford will be prosecuting a criminal trial in Louisville starting June 22 that is anticipated to last up to eight days.
The motion also noted that Reyes-Martinez's attorney, James Earhart, did not object to rescheduling the sentencing hearing.
On Thursday, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers issued an order continuing the sentencing to Aug. 30.
The investigation into the La Placita shooting uncovered a broad, multi-state conspiracy in which numerous robberies were carried out during 2016 and 2017 at mostly Hispanic-owned businesses.
The robbery of La Placita was the only one in which someone was killed.
A federal grand jury indicted 13 Nashville residents on several charges, and prosecutors alleged that the group took part in robberies in Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and Indiana.
Five people – Reyes-Martinez, Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar, Jose Adan Mejia Varela, Lilian Duron and Estrellita Soto – were indicted on various offenses associated with the robbery at La Placita.
All co-defendants except Caballero-Melgar pleaded guilty.
Caballero-Melgar took his case to trial in April and a jury found him guilty of all counts against him.
Reyes-Martinez testified for the prosecution at the trial, telling jurors that he participated in robberies in order to get money to repay Caballero-Melgar for helping him come to the U.S. from Honduras.
Caballero-Melgar was portrayed by Reyes-Martinez as the conspiracy's ringleader, testifying that he chose the businesses to rob, provided co-defendants with the location for each robbery ahead of time and often supplied the firearms that were used in the crimes.
While the robbers were inside each business, Caballero-Melgar would be on the phone at another location talking them through the robbery, according to trial testimony.
During the robbery of La Placita, Reyes-Martinez and Varela fought with Cruz just inside the entrance to the store before Cruz was shot.
Varela has been sentenced to 12 years and two months in prison, while Soto is serving five years and 10 months and Duron is serving four years behind bars.
Caballero-Melgar awaits sentencing.