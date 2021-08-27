A judge on Friday ordered sentencing for the man who admitted firing a shot that killed someone during the robbery of La Placita market to be continued.
Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez, 32, had been set to appear Tuesday in U.S. District Court to be sentenced on charges of murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence.
Reyes-Martinez is one of five people charged in connection with the March 17, 2017, robbery of La Placita on Morgantown Road, during which Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, was shot and killed as he attempted to intervene.
On Thursday, Reyes-Martinez's attorney, James Earhart, filed a motion to continue the sentencing hearing, and U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers granted the motion on Friday, rescheduling the sentencing for Oct. 18.
Reyes-Martinez pleaded guilty in March to all charges against him and later testified against a co-defendant, Jorge Caballero-Melgar, who took his case to trial and was convicted on all counts.
During that trial, Reyes-Martinez testified that Caballero-Melgar provided him with the firearm used in the robbery at La Placita.
Reyes-Martinez also admitted on the witness stand to shooting Cruz as the two struggled near the entrance of the store.
Earhart had requested a delay of at least 60 days for the sentencing hearing to allow him more time to meet with Reyes-Martinez to prepare for sentencing.
Earhart said in his motion that he has been unable to meet in person with Reyes-Martinez, who is lodged in Warren County Regional Jail, since the suspension of on-site attorney visitations in July following an outbreak of COVID-19 within the facility.
Earhart said he has been unable to give Reyes-Martinez a copy of his pre-sentencing report translated into Spanish and has only been able to communicate with him by phone.
"Telephonic and video conferencing is limited because of language difficulty and the complexity of the issues to be addressed," Earhart said in the filing.
Reyes-Martinez's sentencing has been continued once before, when Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Ford requested a continuance in June due to a scheduling conflict with another criminal case she prosecuted.
At Caballero-Melgar's trial, held earlier this year in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green, Spanish language interpreters were required for Reyes-Martinez's testimony.
Three other co-defendants in the case pleaded guilty to various offenses and have been sentenced.