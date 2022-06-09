A Bowling Green man facing several years in prison in a federal drug trafficking case is without a lawyer after his attorney was allowed to withdraw Thursday.
Tyrecus Crowe, 30, was set to have been sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green on a count of conspiracy to possess 500 or more grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Crowe pleaded guilty to the charge in February but filed a motion prior to his scheduled sentencing indicating that he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea.
Following a closed hearing Thursday, Matt Baker was allowed to withdraw as Crowe’s lawyer.
Baker had filed a motion May 26 to withdraw, saying he was unwilling to represent Crowe on a motion Crowe filed from jail to withdraw his guilty plea.
In the handwritten motion, Crowe alleges his defense team was ineffective in representing him and that he was coerced into pleading guilty.
Crowe claims in his motion that Baker and another attorney, John Caudill, “failed throughout the case to help or file any motions” on Crowe’s behalf.
“Defendant states I was not competent at the time to enter any plea based off of duress and promises,” Crowe said in the motion, alleging that he was promised that, in exchange for pleading guilty, the government would “unfreeze all accounts” and his mother would not be indicted.
Caudill was allowed to withdraw from the case in April.
Crowe’s mother is not charged in the drug conspiracy, in which Crowe is one of eight co-defendants.
The plea agreement signed by Crowe indicates that federal prosecutors would seek the forfeiture of $57,000 in cash, two vehicles and a property on Emma Lane.
All eight people charged in the conspiracy have pleaded guilty, and five have been sentenced in federal court.
Federal prosecutors have asked for a 30-year sentence for Crowe, the stiffest penalty sought for any of the co-defendants.
The charges against the eight co-defendants resulted from an investigation that involved the seizure of 40 pounds of crystal meth during a traffic stop in Texas in 2020.
The driver of the vehicle claimed to law enforcement that the meth was picked up in California to be delivered to Crowe, and that he made an earlier trip the week before and delivered 25 pounds of meth to Crowe, according to federal prosecutors.
