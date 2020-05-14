The sentencing of Bowling Green real estate attorney H. Harris Pepper Jr. has been rescheduled.
Pepper's sentencing on a count of conspiring to launder money has been moved from June 11 to July 2, federal court records show. Pepper pleaded guilty to the count in February in U.S. District Court in Louisville.
Federal prosecutors accused Pepper of conspiring with Douglas Booth to launder hundreds of thousands of dollars Booth made from his control of illegal gambling websites, alleging that the conspiracy took place between 2008 and 2016.
Court records detail allegations that Booth used that money to invest in ownership stakes in several properties, with Pepper failing to record or document Booth's involvement, thereby concealing Booth's ownership.
Pepper was arraigned in February by U.S. District Court Judge Justin Walker, who has since been nominated for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and sat for a confirmation hearing this month before the U.S. Senate.
The plea agreement Pepper entered into with federal prosecutors recommends a sentence not exceeding one year and one day in prison and awaits the judge's approval.
In making its case against Pepper, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky identified four transactions in which it said Pepper accepted money from Booth, knowing that it came from unlawful activity.
Those transactions included Booth's purchase of a percentage of a company that owned buildings it leased to Dollar General, an attempt to buy a stake in a Louisville Road apartment complex and investments in companies formed to buy apartment complexes in Bowling Green and Russellville.
One of the transactions involved Booth providing Pepper with about $200,000 in cash and relief from gambling debts, according to federal court records.
Booth pleaded guilty last year to five counts of failing to file federal income tax returns, four counts of money laundering and one count each of transmission of wagering information and conspiring to launder money.
Federal prosecutors said Booth controlled websites where gambling on sporting events took place, with the sites being hosted in Costa Rica.
Booth has been ordered to forfeit $471,572.50 in cash, 24 silver bars and $60,212 in poker chips. A separate forfeiture order mandates that Booth give up $364,000 in lieu of the seizure of two Bowling Green properties and two private planes.
Booth's sentencing is also set for July 2 before Walker.
