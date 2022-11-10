The trial to determine the sentence for the man convicted in the 2020 shooting at Whisky River Pub that killed Ellis Wayne Souders began Wednesday.
Shannon Ward, 45, of Elizabethtown, has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the incident in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2020, at the bar on River Street.
For sentencing, Ward opted to have a bench trial, in which Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson is hearing evidence from the prosecution and defense.
Souders, 42, of Bowling Green, was described as an easygoing, caring person by many of the 11 prosecution witnesses who testified Wednesday afternoon.
Friends of Souders who testified Wednesday said he answered to the nickname “Sweet Tooth,” which alternately described his appetite for candy and his disposition.
“Wayne did not have a problem with anybody he ever met,” said Elizabeth Fry, whose boyfriend, Donald Green, owned Whiskey River. “He’d talk to a wall if it could talk back. If he came to the bar, he’d hug up on you and get up close and personal and talk to you.”
Shortly before his death, Souders had begun a job with General Motors, but he was a regular at Whiskey River who earned a position of trust at the bar, with witnesses saying Wednesday that he helped new bartenders learn the job and was a friendly presence among a close-knit bar patronage who tried to de-escalate tense situations.
Many of the witnesses who testified were employees or patrons who were present at Whiskey River when the shooting occurred, and surveillance video footage of the shooting and the minutes leading up to it were viewed in court Wednesday.
Souders was shot once point blank in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jessica Curtiss, a bartender at the time, recalled Souders and another employee keeping an eye on Ward over the course of the night.
“I saw some people come up saying this guy was causing problems,” Curtiss said about Ward.
Witnesses told police after the shooting that Ward had acted confrontationally with other patrons during the night.
Green, the owner, testified that he remembered Ward came up to a table where he was sitting and told Green to move out of his seat.
When Green moved, he said Ward told him he was sitting in his girlfriend’s seat, so Green moved to another table with friends.
Curtiss recalled Souders interacting with Ward in an attempt to defuse any tension and then buying drinks for Ward.
Darrin Austin, working as a DJ at the bar that night, said he remembered seeing Souders talk to Ward in an apparent attempt to calm the situation.
“I heard a loud pop and saw (Souders) as he hit the floor,” Austin said, describing how Ward was tackled soon afterward. “I was trying to help find out where the weapon was and check on Mr. Souders to see if he was breathing.”
As Ward was pinned down to the floor by others, he screamed out “when I get up, I’m killing all you (expletives),” Austin said.
The gun was recovered and placed behind the bar, where the Bowling Green Police Department located it.
BGPD Sgt. Melissa Wartak said she went to The Medical Center to interview Ward, who she said related to him that his girlfriend had brought him to Whiskey River and he had not been there before.
“He talked about going out several times to smoke and the last thing he remembered was being outside the bar and the next thing he remembered was waking up in the ER,” Wartak said.
Ward later asked to speak further with Wartak, who testified that Ward recounted enjoying himself at the bar and then later remembered being kicked and stomped while on the ground.
Ward talked about getting out his handgun and firing it while on the ground, which is not what the footage depicts.
“He said he thought he might have been targeted because he was wearing a Trump 2020 shirt,” Wartak said. “I asked if anyone had said anything about it and he said they had not ... he said he was not an idiot and he knew what it was to take a life. I tried to get him to elaborate and he wouldn’t say anything further.”
Branden Souders, Ellis’ youngest brother, said that his brother’s death left a “large hole in the family.”
Souders said he had to conceal the news of the death from his twin sons until after their birthday, which was a few days after the incident.
“It’s hard to protect them and keep them from finding out the world is like this,” Souders said in court Wednesday. “Wayne was a good man, he did not deserve this at all.”
The sentencing hearing continued Thursday with defense witnesses.
Ward’s girlfriend, Kelly Lowe, testified that she and Ward traveled that day from Cave City to Nashville, where Lowe went to a hospital to undergo tests for an illness.
Lowe said they stopped at a restaurant on the way back for dinner and drinks and then continued into Bowling Green.
“It was my idea to stop (in Bowling Green) because I was still stressed out and I wanted a few more drinks before I went home,” Lowe said. “(Ward) had stated he did not want to go out, he wanted to go home but I was being selfish and I didn’t want to go home.”
Lowe said she remembered Souders telling them the bar would be open all night for a private party and she recalled having some drinks and singing karaoke.
When the shooting occurred, Lowe said she was in the bathroom and then rushed out to find out what happened.
“I remember looking around not being sure of what I was seeing,” Lowe said. “I went over to Mr. Souders’ side and dropped down and asked what happened and why.”
Questioned by Ward’s attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy, Lowe said that Ward had been a combat veteran and she would drive him to group therapy sessions with the Veterans Administration.
Lowe said that Ward did not share much about his military experience with her.
“His words were he didn’t want to put that on me,” Lowe said.
The trip to Whiskey River was out of the ordinary for them, Lowe said.
“I was sick a lot and Shannon didn’t like to go out in crowds a lot,” Lowe said.
Asked if Ward had any strange habits, Lowe said he tended to be “hypervigilant” around the home, staying up late at night while she and her daughter slept.
“He walked around outside almost like he was looking for someone to be there,” Lowe said.
The COVID-19 pandemic affected Ward for the worse mentally, according to Lowe, causing altered sleeping patterns.
Ward also contended with the death of a friend in a motorcycle crash shortly before the shooting.
Lowe testified that the person who died was in a veterans motorcycle club with Ward and that Ward had tried unsuccessfully to persuade him not to drive away from an event while intoxicated.
Ward’s friend suffered a skull fracture and was hospitalized for several days before dying the day before the couple went to Whiskey River, Lowe said.