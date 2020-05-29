A Warren County man who admitted guilt in the death of his housemate will be sentenced by a jury in September.
A sentencing trial for Justin Denihan has been set for Sept. 15, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said in a text message.
Denihan has pleaded guilty to charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Kelly Hackett, 48, on Aug. 19, 2017.
Hackett’s body was found in a storage tote inside her home at 95 Pleasant Place Way in Plano.
Denihan entered his guilty plea in February, accepting an agreement that called for him to be sentenced by a jury at a later date.
The sentencing trial was scheduled during a status conference Monday in Warren Circuit Court.
Denihan faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and could receive up to 55 years or life with no chance at parole for 20 years.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated Hackett’s death.
According to previous court testimony and records filed in the case, the sheriff’s office learned that Denihan had informed his father that Hackett was dead in their house, going on to show him a storage tote containing her body that had been taped shut.
During a police interview, Denihan confessed to strangling Tackett and then wrapping an extension cord around her neck, according to testimony from then-Detective Brett Kreilein at a 2017 hearing in Warren District Court.
“He said (Hackett) was better off and that was basically his only explanation,” Kreilein testified in 2017.
Tackett was found with an L-shaped cut across her chest, which authorities determined was made through her clothing after she died, leading to the charge against Denhian of abusing a corpse.
