A man charged in a 2019 Barren County shooting is scheduled to face a jury trial in September.
The case against David A. Pons, 50, of Glasgow, on charges of murder and first-degree wanton endangerment was set for a Sept. 2 jury trial by Barren Circuit Judge John Alexander at a pretrial conference Monday.
Pons is charged in the death of Christopher Walker, 32, of Glasgow, on April 26, 2019.
Walker lived with Pons and Pons’ wife on Park City-Glasgow Road.
An arrest citation said the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence in response to a suicidal subject who had posted on Facebook that he had killed someone.
Deputies found Walker’s body in the passenger seat of a vehicle on the property beside a woman who was found to have passed out, BCSO Detective Adam Bow said in the arrest citation.
Deputies were unsure of the suspect’s location but believed he was inside the residence.
As Bow waited for more deputies to arrive, David Pons walked out of the front of the residence and was taken into custody.
Bow spoke with David Pons’ wife, Melinda Pons, at the scene.
“She stated the victim was living with her and her husband ... and that they had an open relationship,” Bow said in the arrest citation. “She said that David kept saying that Chris had threatened her.”
The detective asked Melinda Pons whether she heard Walker make any threats to her, and she responded that she never heard Walker threaten anyone, court records show.
At the time David Pons was taken into custody, he claimed to have shot in self-defense, his arrest citation said.
A juvenile at the scene reported that the adults at the residence had been drinking and that David Pons and Walker had been arguing.
“The juvenile was made to go into her room after the arguing started,” Bow said in the arrest citation. “She stated that after the shots were fired, she saw blood on the chest of the victim and the victim could not talk.”
Deputies found blood in the front yard and a shell casing between the blood and the front of the residence, and an investigation determined Walker and Melinda Pons were leaving when the shots were fired, according to court records.
David Pons remains held in Barren County Corrections Center under a $500,000 cash bond.
