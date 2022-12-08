An area of downtown Bowling Green long targeted as needing a renaissance took a step toward meeting that need Tuesday.
A ceremonial groundbreaking kicked off plans for Service One Credit Union to build a two-story, 15,000-square-foot branch on a two-acre parcel at 101 State St., near the intersection with Riverview Drive (U.S. 31-W Bypass).
Within a stone’s throw of the area along the Barren River that the city of Bowling Green is aiming to turn into a recreation area, the property and SOCU’s plans for it were hailed Tuesday as a possible jumpstart to that development.
“This is going to make a statement,” said Ron Bunch, president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “The site that Service One selected will be transformative for the downtown area.”
It will be transformative as well for a credit union that is hamstrung on the half-acre lot at 543 U.S. 31-W Bypass that is home to its current 4,000-square-foot branch.
SOCU will be further hindered at that site by the planned widening of the bypass that will take a chunk out of the property, so the credit union’s leaders took action last year to find a new home.
After considering a number of sites, the credit union bought the State Street property and an adjoining lot for $1.6 million and began planning a branch that SOCU President and CEO Rebecca Stone believes can be an asset for the credit union and a downtown area in need of a facelift.
“We had several opportunities where we did our due diligence but nothing worked out,” Stone said Tuesday. “When we came and looked at this site, I fell in love with the property.”
It didn’t hurt that the site is part of the downtown Tax Increment Financing District and will thus allow SOCU to recoup some of its investment based on future tax gains.
That knowledge led Stone and the SOCU board of directors to come up with a plan for the site that is not your typical branch location.
Stone said the building, estimated to cost about $7.5 million, will be more than simply a place for financial transactions.
Plans call for SOCU’s administrative offices to be on the second floor while the first floor will “have more of a hometown feel where you can sit and relax with coffee and enjoy yourself,” Stone said.
The first-floor lobby will have a fireplace, USB ports, a coffee station, a patio and a meeting area. The building will also include an outdoor pavilion, solar panels on the roof and two electric vehicle charging stations.
“We talked about what we could do for the community, so we thought we’d build a building that serves the community and is also a branch,” Stone said. “We want it to feel like you’re at home.”
That plan by the credit union drew praise from Bunch and other local leaders, including incoming Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman.
“Their vision of expanding their business and also serving the community is great,” Gorman said. “This will be a catalyst for a lot of things that can happen downtown.”
Likewise, Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel said SOCU’s presence reinforces the city’s plans to develop a recreation area along the riverfront area.
“We have a $750,000 grant to develop a park at the site of the old landfill,” Meisel said. “We’re glad to have this (SOCU development) as an impetus for this end of downtown and for development along the riverfront.”
The new branch, which Stone expects to be completed in 10 to 12 months, is part of a growth spurt by the credit union.
A recent expansion into Russellville is the latest for SOCU, which started at Western Kentucky University in 1963. It now has three Bowling Green branches and locations in Glasgow, Scottsville, Hopkinsville and Russellville.
The acquisitions have boosted Service One’s assets from $194 million three years ago to $265 million today.