Service One expands again, plans new BG location

An architect's rendering of the planned Service One Credit Union branch at the intersection of State Street and Riverview Drive (U.S. 31-W Bypass) is depicted from the State Street side.

 Submitted

Once confined largely to the Western Kentucky University campus, Bowling Green’s Service One Credit Union is continuing to grow outside and within its home city.

​– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.