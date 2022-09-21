Session on city's housing crunch draws interest

If addressing Bowling Green’s housing crunch can be compared to standing up one of the many residential units the city needs to accommodate growth, maybe the foundation was laid Monday.
In a public forum that brought out more than three dozen local residents eager to gather information and give input, perhaps no solutions were identified to a complex local housing problem. But the breadth and depth of the issues were at least brought to light.
“I thought it was a great community discussion,” said Ben Peterson, executive director of the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County, which conducted the forum as part of its process of updating its Comprehensive Plan. “The turnout was lower than we would like, but it was better than what we’d had for previous meetings.”
The eighth in a series of public forums on the Comprehensive Plan that will conclude next month, this one gave planning commission staff and its voting members plenty of food for thought.
As Peterson pointed out, the need for housing – particularly affordable housing – is growing right along with a city and county that are growing as fast as any region of Kentucky.
Warren County’s growth in population of about 20,000 residents from 2010 to 2020 had already created a need for more homes and apartments.
Now, with recent industrial announcements like the Envision AESC battery plant that’s expected to employ 2,000 people and the house-destroying December tornadoes, the need has only grown.
“Typically, we build about 1,000 to 1,200 units per year,” Peterson said. “Now that has grown to where we need about 3,000.
“We were in a housing crunch pre-tornado. I hesitate to call it a housing crisis now, but we could get there.”
Complicating the crunch are economic and workforce factors that hinder construction.
“Supply chain issues have been all over the place,” said Builders Association of South Central Kentucky First Vice President Gabe Weaver, a panelist Monday along with Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky President Angi Cline, Habitat for Humanity Director Rodney Goodman and Bowling Green Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers. “We had to wait five months on one house just to get a garage door. I never thought I’d see that.”
Those supply chain issues are compounded by inflation and by a labor shortage, making it difficult for builders to keep pace with demand, particularly with demand for affordable homes and apartments.
The inflationary pressure is already evident.
Realtors Association figures show the average sales price for a house in the Bowling Green market hiked from $245,100 in 2020 to $270,646 last year.
Apartment dwellers aren’t faring much better. Peterson said Warren County’s median monthly rent jumped from $592 in 2009 to $822 last year and is continuing to climb.
Such figures make it hard for many county residents to meet the definition of affordable housing, which Goodman said is defined as paying no more than 30% of your gross monthly income for housing.
“The cost of housing is outpacing the growth in household incomes,” Goodman said. “Folks can’t afford to get into homes.”
It’s enough of an issue that Bowling Green City Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown said: “We need to have a sense of urgency on this issue.”
Beasley-Brown said that close to 50% of city residents struggle with affordable housing.
Both Goodman and Childers pointed out that the city has invested in Habitat’s affordable-housing projects and used federal money for vouchers to help with other projects.
“The biggest barrier I see is scale,” Childers said. “How do we go from eight to 10 homes per year to 80 or 90? As we’ve seen costs increase, our money is helping fewer families.”
Ultimately, the task of building enough housing and keeping enough of them affordable falls to the private sector, but Weaver said he and other builders face what he called “an extremely difficult math equation.”
One way to alter that equation is through building homes and apartments on smaller lots.
“Putting more homes on less ground does reduce the cost,” said David Sowders, a member of Warren County’s Urban Growth Design Review Board who attended Monday’s meeting.
That move to greater density is often opposed by neighboring residents, but Peterson said the planning commission has already changed density caps for some of its residential zones in an effort to encourage more homes per acre.
Other steps needed to help meet the housing needs will require further study, said city of Bowling Green Neighborhood Services Coordinator Karen Foley.
“We need to approach this with ideas that are incremental, intentional and innovative,” Foley said. “The conversation started tonight.
“This is one way we an educate one another about these issues. These are conversations we need to continue to have.”
The planning commission’s conversations about its Comprehensive Plan will continue for one more month.
Peterson said a public forum on the Future Land Use element of the plan is scheduled for Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. After that, any changes to the plan’s goals and objectives will go to the full planning commission for approval.
– More information about the Comprehensive Plan update process can be found at the warrenpc.org/ compplanupdate website.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.