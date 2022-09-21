Session on city's housing crunch draws interest
Brent Childers (far left), director of Neighborhood & Community Services for the city of Bowling Green, speaks during Monday's public forum on housing and neighborhoods as fellow panelists (from left) Rodney Goodman of Habitat for Humanity, Angi Cline of the Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky, Gabe Weaver of the Builders Association of South Central Kentucky and Planning Commission Executive Director Ben Peterson listen.

 By DON SERGENT dsergent@bgdailynews.com

If addressing Bowling Green’s housing crunch can be compared to standing up one of the many residential units the city needs to accommodate growth, maybe the foundation was laid Monday.

