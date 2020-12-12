Seven people are accused of taking part in an alleged methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that authorities say entailed bringing drugs from California into Bowling Green.
A federal indictment unsealed Thursday charges Tyrecus J. Crowe, George Sanchez, Andre M. Graham, Michael D. Padilla, Raymond Derouse Jr., Jeremy Quezada and Brandon Cherry with conspiring to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
A grand jury returned the indictment in September.
The seven co-defendants are accused of conspiring to sell at least 500 grams – about 1.1 pounds – of meth in the area between June 11 and Aug. 30.
Derouse and Quezada are also charged in the indictment with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, based on allegations that they possessed at least 500 grams of meth on Aug. 30.
Cherry has been charged in the same indictment with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, having been accused of possessing at least 50 grams of meth on Aug. 27.
In the same indictment, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky has filed notice of intent to seek forfeiture of $57,000 in cash, an Emma Lane residence and four vehicles – a 2015 Maserati Ghibli, 2013 Nissan Altima, 2008 Ford Mustang and 2001 Chevrolet Impala – believed to be tied to the alleged conspiracy.
Quezada, 28, of Phoenix, Sanchez, 26, of Los Angeles, and Padilla, 25, of Scottsdale, Ariz., were each arrested Aug. 30 in the 700 block of Emma Lane on a state charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Their arrest citations accused them of conspiring with others to transport suspected meth from California to Kentucky.
Cherry, 24, of Bowling Green, was arrested Aug. 27 after a Warren County Sheriff's Office deputy saw him driving without a seat belt in the Greenwood Mall parking lot.
According to an arrest citation, Cherry attempted to flee the traffic stop, putting his vehicle in reverse and ramming a cruiser belonging to Deputy J.D. Thompson.
Thompson tried to stop Cherry as he put his car into drive, and the deputy was dragged a short distance while doing so, according to the Bowling Green Police Department, which investigated the incident.
Cherry, who was seen by police carrying a brown satchel, was arrested a short time afterward on multiple state charges following a foot pursuit.
"(Cherry) was then taken into custody and it was discovered there was a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and pills in the brown satchel," Cherry's citation said.
Federal court records indicate that Crowe, Sanchez, Padilla, Derouse and Quezada have been arraigned on the federal charges, and that Graham and Cherry are in custody.
