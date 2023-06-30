Seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury based on allegations of involvement in a conspiracy to deal several pounds of methamphetamine in the area.
An indictment in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green was unsealed Wednesday charging Leroy Riggsbee, 38, Shantaja S. Hutchins, 46, Jeffery Glass, 50, Brandon Trent, 24, and Joseph Raby, 40, all of Bowling Green, and Tyler Houchens, 28, of Glasgow, with conspiracy to possess meth with the intent to distribute.
Antoine Bass, 40, of Bowling Green, and Hutchins were charged in the same indictment with aiding and abetting each other in the distribution of meth on March 7.
The six-count indictment was returned in April following an investigation involving the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.
Riggsbee is also charged with two counts of distribution of meth and two counts of possession of meth with the intent to distribute, while Glass is charged with a single count of distributing meth.
Houchens, Trent and Raby are also charged in the indictment with two counts of possessing meth with the intent to distribute, while Hutchins is charged with one count each of distribution of meth and possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
The indictment alleges that the co-defendants engaged in a conspiracy to deal meth in Warren County and elsewhere from June 1, 2022, to March 7.
Riggsbee and Glass are charged with aiding and abetting each other in distributing 50 grams or more of meth on June 28, 2022, and Riggsbee is also charged with distributing meth on Aug. 24.
Riggsbee and Houchens are charged with aiding and abetting each other in possessing 50 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute on Sept. 22.
Trent, Raby, Riggsbee and Hutchins are charged with aiding and abetting one another in possessing meth with the intent to distribute on Jan. 4.
According to a federal criminal complaint sworn by ATF Special Agent Kevin Cruce, the alleged conspiracy began to unravel on Jan. 4 when Kentucky State Police troopers attempted to stop a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Interstate 65 on an excessive window tinting violation.
The Tahoe initially pulled over and stopped, only to flee from officers, the complaint said.
“Near the conclusion of the pursuit, the driver, Joseph Raby, pulled over and let the passenger, Brandon Trent, out and Trent was taken into custody,” the criminal complaint said.
According to an arrest citation, the pursuit with Raby continued for about another three miles until his vehicle crashed into a marked KSP cruiser, enabling troopers to take Raby into custody.
After a police dog alerted to the presence of narcotics, officers searched Raby’s vehicle.
“Officers seized a Home Depot box containing 35 bags of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 76.125 pounds from the back seat,” the criminal complaint said.
Another bag of suspected meth weighing about 5/8 of a pound was recovered from the center console.
Raby admitted to his involvement in drug dealing during a police interview, according to court records.
“Raby confessed to traveling to the Atlanta area and picking up the methamphetamine found in the vehicle and bringing it back to Bowling Green,” the criminal complaint said. “Raby admitted he was transporting methamphetamine on behalf of Leroy Riggsbee.”
The six people charged with the conspiracy count face between 10 years and life in prison, while the count against Bass carries a penalty of five to 40 years in prison.