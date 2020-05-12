Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that seven more children have tested positive for the coronavirus in Warren County, bringing the known total to at least nine.
Beshear said Tuesday that local children ages 2, 4, 5, two 7-year-olds and two 8-year-olds have all contracted the virus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. On Monday, he said a 6-year-old and a 12-year-old in Warren had tested positive.
The governor said he hopes to have more information on “helping with some more testing” in Warren, calling it “a serious situation.”
Reports of coronavirus-related illnesses in children have increased recently. A 10-year-old Kentucky child suffering from a new syndrome related to the coronavirus has been put on a ventilator, state officials said Monday. And about 100 children in New York have been diagnosed with a rare inflammatory disease believed to be related to the coronavirus, according to The New York Times.
Meanwhile, he also confirmed 191 new cases in Kentucky, 25 of which are probable, raising the statewide total to 6,853. Of those 6,853 cases, 2,546 people have reportedly recovered and 379 are hospitalized, 215 of whom are in intensive care.
He also confirmed 10 new deaths, bringing the state's total to 321.
The Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, said Warren County now has 637 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which is the majority of the 1,061 total cases in BRADD’s 10-county region. Totals in other counties are 200 in Butler, 69 in Logan, 45 in Edmonson, 32 in Simpson, 30 in both Barren and Allen, nine in Hart, six in Monroe and three in Metcalfe.
