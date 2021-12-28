Storms forecast to move through the southern half of the country later this week may provide a chance for isolated, strong storms in the area on New Year’s Day.
However, the National Weather Service in Louisville said that while it’s too early to predict what exactly to expect, this round will “not be comparable” to the historic and devastating Dec. 10-11 storms.
National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Sharp said the greatest risk for considerable severe weather in this upcoming system will be south of southcentral Kentucky.
“That area (Bowling Green) is not out of question for severe weather, but nothing like the outbreak we just had,” Sharp said. “It’s still way out there. That’s the main thing. There are a lot of factors that come into play for severe weather to develop.
“A lot of people are still scared right now,” he said. “I really want to caution anyone who compares that historic event (Dec. 10-11 tornadoes) to any other system. We want people to know that was a rare occurrence.”
Despite the low risk, Sharp urged the public to keep track of the weather through local media or the National Weather Service.
On Monday, the National Storm Prediction Center said the area having the risk for severe weather at the end of the week spanned as far north as Bowling Green and as far south as Jackson, Miss.
Bowling Green and the rest of southcentral Kentucky was near the border of the highlighted area for severe weather.
“We will have several rounds of storms this week to the south,” Sharp said. “The greatest chance for Bowling Green to see severe storms will be on New Year’s Day, but it’s not comparable at all to the previous system. We just ask people to watch the forecast in the coming days. You want to make sure you get the right information so you are not scared.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
