A case against a former Franklin Police Department captain accusing him of sexual abuse has been dismissed.
Larry Schultz, 40, had been scheduled to go to trial next month in Simpson Circuit Court on a count of first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12).
The charge, however, was dismissed Oct. 18 by Simpson Circuit Judge Mark Thurmond after a request by Simpson County Commonwealth's Attorney Corey Morgan.
Schultz was indicted in 2019 by a grand jury that heard evidence alleging that abuse had taken place four years earlier.
Kentucky State Police investigated the case.
Schultz's attorney, Alan Simpson, said the dismissal vindicated his client.
"Mr. Schultz has maintained his innocence throughout this entire time, and we're elated the truth is finally out that he was an innocent man who was falsely accused," Simpson said.
Court records filed in the case indicate prosecutors had DNA evidence they were prepared to present had the case gone forward.
Simpson contested that evidence while the case was pending.
In a motion filed in 2019 to suppress the DNA evidence, Simpson argued that the DNA in question originated from a urine sample taken during a 2015 doctor's appointment.
The alleged victim's mother had taken her other child in for an appointment and asked a doctor to have the juvenile tested for a urinary tract infection.
According to Simpson's motion, the alleged victim was only able to provide a small specimen, and when the child's mother attempted to show her how to give a better sample, her son grabbed the specimen cup and put it under his mother's urine stream.
The specimen cup thus contained urine samples from two people, and the urine sample was found to have semen in it, court records show.
Court records indicate that Simpson's motion to suppress the evidence was denied, but in a subsequent filing, Simpson noted that a rape kit collected in the case tested negative for evidence of assault.
Simpson said that a later interview with the alleged victim by Morgan's office featured no disclosures of any acts constituting a crime.
"When allegations get made, there are times when there's a rush to judgment, and no one wants to hear a logical explanation," Simpson said.
Morgan said he felt there would have been difficulty obtaining a conviction with the juvenile's testimony.
"It's one of those cases where it has DNA evidence, but it also needs testimony from the victim and we were running into a problem with that," Morgan said. "It's not because we think it didn't happen ... sometimes you just don't want to go to trial because of a problem either with the victim's testimony or the victim being traumatized by going to trial and in this case, we're trying to avoid any sort of trauma for the child."
The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be brought back before another grand jury.
Morgan, however, said he does not expect to revisit the charges.