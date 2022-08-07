African American Museum board Chairman John Hardin, second from left, and other board members accept a $10,000 check from TVA for restoration efforts at the museum, which was damaged in a December fire. The check presentation came during the third annual Shake Rag Fest Saturday.
History was celebrated and supported Saturday in a neighborhood with quite a history itself.
Bowling Green's Shake Rag area, a thriving African-American community for decades, was bustling once again Saturday for the third annual Shake Rag Fest. The days around Aug. 8 are celebrated in many African-American Kentucky communities to mark the end of slavery.
After afternoon showers gave way to dry but muggy conditions, Louise McCoy led a group through line dances in the parking lot behind Shake Rag Barbershop. Food trucks, vendors, music and spectators slowly filled a closed Third Avenue.
One of the vendors was Glynis Green, who was offering a variety of colorful shirts and goods from her Designs by Glynis business. Although she now lives in Louisville, Green grew up in Shake Rag.
Contrary to the clean, vibrant area it is now, Green said she remembers Shake Rag in the 1960s as "a mess ... there were a lot of drugs and crack houses."
But now when she comes back to Shake Rag she's able to celebrate what has always made it special for her: "the people ... there are a lot of memories here," she said.
Shake Rag Barbershop owner Chris Page likewise said the revitalization of Shake Rag stands as a testament to the community.
"It shows the resilience of African-American people. Through the ups and downs, we always come back together," he said.
During the event, Tennessee Valley Authority presented a $10,000 check to the African American Museum of Bowling Green.
The museum was heavily damaged in December after an electrical fire. The fire stemmed from wiring that was torn loose by the tornadoes that ripped through Bowling Green that month.
African American Museum board Chairman John Hardin said the museum artifacts have been put in storage and are being cleaned of smoke and water damage.
The heavily damaged building is also undergoing restoration.
"This is going to help us a lot," Hardin said of the TVA donation, noting that the museum is an all-volunteer effort.
While there is no concrete timetable for reopening yet, Hardin said he hopes it would be within six months.
When it does reopen, what Hardin described as "a bright spot for the entire community" will be back to tell the story of Shake Rag and the African-American experience in southcentral Kentucky.
