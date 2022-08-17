Community members will share their experiences Saturday during a celebration of the early days of the Shake Rag district and the area located from High Street to Kentucky Street.
The celebration of the two historic African American neighborhoods will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the George Washington Carver Center, 201 State St.
“There is a great history to our community,” said Bettie Turner, a member of the George Washington Carver Center. “The area from High Street to Kentucky Street was once a whole community. We want people to know more about it than just Shake Rag. We want people to know what the community means to us today. We don’t want the area to just die.”
Turner said State Street School moved to High Street and became High Street School. At one time, there were many businesses and “lots of families and churches,” said Turner, who is from the area and lived in the 500 block of Chestnut Street.
“We will have speakers at the event that know the area and live there,” she said. “They were raised there and their parents also lived in that area.”
Among the scheduled speakers are Don Offutt, the Rev. Carl Whitfield and Curtis Cosby.
Turner said she expects more speakers and that anyone raised in the area is welcome to share their input.
In addition to speakers, the celebration will include a brunch and videos.
“Last year’s celebration was great,” Turner said. “A lot of people were there who had just moved into the city and didn’t know a lot about the history. They were just familiar with Shake Rag, not the rest of the area.”
Turner hopes people will come to the center Saturday for the celebration and explore some of the exhibits inside, which will include pictures of State Street and High Street schools and some of the founders of the community.
“A lot of people don’t know we are here,” she said of the center.
She said celebrating the community’s history is important and there are also other activities held throughout the year at the center.