A firm grip, steady eye contact and a polite smile were the ingredients to success at Bristow Elementary on Tuesday afternoon.
Fifth- and sixth-graders from the Boys to Men, Leading Ladies and GT Leadership programs took turns holding professional conversations with adult volunteers as part of the schools’ Amazing Shake competition, which teaches kids the importance of soft skills.
The Amazing Shake was founded at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta and puts an emphasis on learning professionalism-based skills. School districts across the country are encouraged to send their top students to the program’s global competition.
“Prior to COVID, we had a district-wide Amazing Shake, each school would have an individual competition and the top winners from each school would go to the district-level competition that was held at GRECC,” Principal Chris Stunson said. “The previous champions from Jody Richards Elementary actually attended the national competition at the Ron Clark Academy.”
Stunson said he is in the process of reigniting the competition across WCPS.
The competition consisted of two parts. The first was making a professional introduction with the volunteers, and the second involved sitting down at a table with a business professional and making small talk for three minutes.
Some of the introductory conversations floored the volunteers, like retiree Marcia Rasner.
“I had a little boy ask what I did when I worked, and I told him I was a registered nurse,” Rasner said, laughing. “And he said ‘thank you for your service.’ ”
Students were graded on a 0-5 scale on a number of categories, including their handshake, posture, eye contact, charm, introducing themselves, asking a question and listening.
“After the first round, when they were walking away you could hear some kids already talking about, ‘my posture was not the greatest, my handshake is where I struggle,’ ” Stunson said. “So they’re already critically thinking about how they carried themselves in this competition.”
Sixth-grader Kendal Court had the handshake and eye contact categories down pat. He said his only trouble spot is his introduction, but it saw improvement during the competition.
“The lesson I’ve learned was to start introducing myself more, after the first two people (that category) was a 3 but I got it up to a 5, since then it’s improved,” Court said.
Kerry Young, former chairman of the Warren County Public Schools Board of Education, said the kids always had a good follow-up question.
“These are soft skills that you aren’t going to learn in the classroom,” Young said.