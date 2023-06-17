Shark Nebula
The Shark Nebula.

 CARLOS ROTELLAR

Summer is upon us and the sky contains the largest shark which could not fit in any ocean on earth. The Shark Nebula, also known as LDN 1235 and Howling Wolf Nebula, is both a dark and a reflection nebula. It is 15 light years long and located 650 light years away in the constellation Cepheus (King of Eathiopia). It is 1-5 million years old.