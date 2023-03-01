Sheffield joins FirstBank as senior portfolio manager By the Daily News Mar 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email DUSTIN SHEFFIELD Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dustin Sheffield has joined FirstBank’s Bowling Green office as senior portfolio manager.In his new role, Sheffield is responsible for building and expanding client portfolios and partnering with the branch’s relationship managers.Sheffield’s career began in his hometown of Bowling Green. He has worked in the area for over 11 years.Prior to joining FirstBank, he served as portfolio manager for another community bank in Bowling Green. Sheffield graduated from Murray State University, where he earned his bachelor of science in business administration and MBA in finance.He has also undergone extensive training and completed FDIC Introduction to Examination School, FDIC Financial Analysis School, FDIC Loan Analysis School and FDIC Examination Management School.Sheffield is an active member of the community and enjoys kayaking and traveling with his wife, Elizabeth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Advertising Business Finance Insurance Industry Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUpdated: Beech Bend owner Dallas Jones diesRuling expected in March on 2nd Greenview locationDallas Clay JonesOverdose death leads to arrest, seizure of fentanyl and methT. Christopher 'Doughboy' McFarlandFormer Horse Cave officers sue KSP troopersBG man arrested on attempted kidnapping, other chargesWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsDragons fly high over Purples in District 14 title gameMurder indictment returned in Simpson County hotel death Images Videos State News Anti-abortion allies change tactics after post-Roe defeats Saddleback Church doubles down on support for female pastors Governor: Coal miner dies in southern West Virginia Kentucky State Police cadet class largest since 2014 'Cocaine Bear' gets high with $23.1M, 'Ant-Man' sinks fast National News Stocks slip as Wall Street braces for higher interest rates A look at some of Europe's train disasters in recent times AP News Summary at 10:39 a.m. EST AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:39 a.m. EST TikTok sets new default time limits for minors POLITICAL NEWS Biden's pick to lead FAA faces stormy confirmation hearing Fuel costs could drive up Georgia Power bills by another 17% Biden says Labor nominee Julie Su represents American dream As court debates student loans, borrowers see disconnect Chicago Mayor Lightfoot ousted; Vallas, Johnson in runoff Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView