Jack W. Sheidler, former chairman of Citizens First Bank of Bowling Green, has been named to the board of directors of Indiana-based German American Bancorp Inc.
He has also been appointed to the board's Asset Liability Finance Committee and to the board of directors of the company’s bank subsidiary, German American Bank.
Sheidler has been a real estate investor and developer for more than 30 years. His companies primarily focus on multi-family, retail and office acquisition or development throughout the Southeast.
German American Bancorp Inc. is a NASDAQ-traded $4.4 billion financial holding company based in Jasper, Ind. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 75 banking offices in 20 southern Indiana counties, six counties in Kentucky and one county in Tennessee. German American recently completed its acquisition of Citizens First and First Security banks.
