The Kentucky House of Representatives has passed a bill providing COVID-19 liability protection to small business owners, schools, local governments, medical facilities, religious entities and individuals.
District 17 Rep. Steve Sheldon, R-Bowling Green, said he co-sponsored House Bill 10 to help provide “an additional barrier of protection” to small businesses and other groups from coronavirus-related litigation.
The bill would provide protection if these groups show a good-faith effort to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Sheldon said some people or employees who believe they contracted or were exposed to COVID-19 at these entities sue in response.
“It doesn’t stop people from trying,” Sheldon said of the bill. “What we want to do is put up a barrier of protection.”
Sheldon said the state Senate is working on its own version of a bill like this one.
If the bill passes, it would require the person who is suing to prove the entity was not following CDC guidelines and being safe, Sheldon said. The bill aims to provide protection from civil lawsuits and help these entities move forward without fear, he said.
Sheldon said the bill would not provide small businesses and other entities with absolute immunity, but instead something more akin to “qualified immunity” in these cases.
“I think it’s needed because our small businesses have been under a lot of pressure,” Sheldon said. “They’re just barely hanging on. We’ll see this through and do what we need to do to protect our businesses.”
