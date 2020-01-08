State Rep. Steve Sheldon, R-Bowling Green, is officially seeking reelection.
Sheldon filed paperwork Tuesday for reelection for his District 17 seat that covers Butler County and part of Warren County.
“I believe I came to Frankfort to really concentrate on a few things,” Sheldon said. “One of those things was the debt our state pension system finds itself in ... the unfunded liability. Some solutions for that problem ... they are quite complicated and we still don’t have a complete answer for that.”
Sheldon also said he has legislation that he wants to see passed as well.
“I want to stick around and finish some of the things I’ve started,” he said, adding that public health transformation is one of his bigger priorities.
Sheldon was elected to his first term as a state representative in 2018.
Sheldon now joins fellow Warren County lawmaker Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, in seeking reelection.
Other districts that include Warren County have also had candidates file.
In District 16, which includes Logan, Todd and part of Warren County, incumbent Rep. Jason Petire, R-Elkton, filed for reelection Dec. 27.
In District 19, which includes Edmonson County and part of Warren County, incumbent Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, filed Dec. 17.
Five candidates have filed for the District 22 seat that includes Allen, Simpson and part of Warren County.
Incumbent District 22 state Rep. Wilson Stone, D-Scottsville, announced in November that he wouldn’t seek reelection.
The candidates include four Republicans – Nathan Brice of Franklin, Brian “Tiger” Gann of Franklin, Shawn McPherson of Scottsville and Tim Miller of Scottsville. The only Democrat to have filed is David Young of Scottsville.
Rep. Steve Riley, R-Glasgow, filed for reelection for his District 23 seat that includes Barren and part of Warren County.
– Follow Daily News reporter Will Whaley on Twitter @Will_Whaley_ or visit bgdailynews.com.
