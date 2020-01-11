Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...WARREN. .HEAVY RAIN OVER THE LAST SEVERAL DAYS HAS CAUSED THE RIVER TO RISE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE MONDAY NIGHT. * AT 8:00 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY AFTER MIDNIGHT MONDAY AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 26.3 FEET BY MONDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY MONDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET...KY 403 AT JAMES MCKINNEY BRIDGE FLOODS. WATER OVERFLOWS LOCK WALL. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 26.6 FEET ON MAR 11 2019. &&