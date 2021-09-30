State Rep. Steve Sheldon, a Bowling Green Republican who has held the 17th District seat in the state House of Representatives since 2019, won’t be running again for that seat.
Sheldon told the Daily News on Wednesday that because he sold his house off Cemetery Road and moved to a smaller home on Nutwood Street a few months ago, he no longer lives in the 17th District that is made up of Butler County and part of Warren County.
“I went to the House leadership and said, ‘If you want me to quit, I’ll quit,’ ” Sheldon said, recalling his move. “It was explained to me that as long as I had been a resident of District 17 for two years prior to the election, that made me eligible (to remain in office).”
Sheldon, a pharmacist and founder of the Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy chain and other businesses, said he and his wife decided to move because they no longer had a need for a large home now that their children are grown.
He said their current residence could be temporary and could even be back in the 17th District after redistricting decisions are made. But, in a prepared statement, the two-term legislator said he wanted to go ahead and remove himself from the 17th District race.
“I felt it was right to make this announcement public now so potential District 17 candidates can consider running,” Sheldon said in his statement.
A member of the Republican majority who joined other GOP legislators in pushing back against Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s powers to replace state board of education members, Sheldon said he hasn’t decided if his political career is over.
If he remains at his current address, he would be eligible to run for the 20th District House seat now held by Democrat Patti Minter, a Beshear ally.
“If this is the end (of his political career), I’m absolutely fine with that,” Sheldon said. “I really want to serve where I’m most needed. If I get the feeling that I’m really needed in Frankfort, I’ll run again.”
