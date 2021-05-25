The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is asking the public for assistance after a person surrendered 80 dogs amid one of the busiest times of the year for the shelter.
Just last week, shelter officials said they took more than 100 surrenders and 42 stray dogs across its three-county network of Hart, Edmonson and Warren.
Shelter Communications Manager and Adoption Center Operations Manager Mallory O’Neil said 80 of the dogs came from an individual in Hart County who hoarded them.
“It was a situation where the owner had all these dogs, and it got a little bit out of hand,” O’Neil said. “That often happens when they start out with a good heart, and it goes a little bit too far.”
O’Neil said the shelter worked quickly with rescue groups to make sure all the canines had appropriate shelter and living conditions.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 80 animals at the humane society, with several of them being dogs from the Hart County case. That number puts the shelter near maximum capacity.
O’Neil said the shelter constructed temporary kennels outside to house the dogs until they are adopted.
“We went through a lot of emergency rescue groups that we are fortunate to work with,” O’Neil said. “They have given us a lot of help in this situation. We have a lot of employees working after hours for this, and there have been a lot of long trips. It’s taken quite some time since this came up last week, but we tried to work as quickly as possible.”
While many of the dogs are dispersed between different rescue groups, the situation has created a strain on supplies for the shelter.
There are several ways the public can help.
O’Neil said the largest way to help would be adopting and giving the canines a loving home.
For those not ready for the responsibility, she said the shelter is taking donations in the form of supplies. O’Neil said the shelter could use more detergent, bleach, blankets and towels.
Also, the humane society has opened its volunteer program so each animal can receive an appropriate amount of attention during its stay.
Kennel attendant Will Bohlander said Tuesday he has been feeling the fallout from the long hours over the last few days.
“It’s been that short-staff feeling. People are adopting a lot, but people are also bringing in cats and dogs more than any time of the year,” Bohlander said. “Every once in a while, we will get a large group of animals that need rescuing. It happens a couple times a year. This was a big one for sure.”
Those seeking to adopt or make a donation can visit the humane society at 1925 River St. in Bowling Green. For more information, call 270-842-8572.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.