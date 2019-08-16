At a community meeting Thursday at the Old Alvaton High School Gym, Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower spoke about efforts being undertaken to ensure the number of available officers keeps pace with the county's projected growth.
The event was the latest in a series of meetings Hightower is hosting this year in most of Warren County's communities.
Hightower was joined by Warren County's Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings, who each fielded questions from attendees about several local issues.
The sheriff said he was able to add four deputies this year and received Warren Fiscal Court's approval last week to buy four Chevrolet Tahoes to add to the sheriff's vehicle fleet.
Hightower acknowledged the challenges that come with hiring and retaining deputies in a challenging environment for law enforcement and in an area of the state in which several agencies are hiring and offering competitive rates.
Answering a question from an attendee, Hightower said he believed the office needed four more deputies to have a full complement available to patrol and respond to calls for service.
"When you can add an additional deputy to each shift, that's a huge asset for our county," Hightower said.
A number of residents at the meeting had questions about Scottsville Road and the potential for either a reduction of the speed limit on the road as it passes through Alvaton or for a traffic light at the intersection with Old Scottsville Road.
Hightower said the concept of installing a J-turn intersection at that spot came up during a discussion with transportation officials.
Cummings said Scottsville Road is a state-maintained road, so decisions about speed limits and road design would rest with the state.
Cummings also fielded a number of questions about bringing high-speed internet access to the area.
The magistrate attended a meeting last month organized by U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, at which representatives from internet service providers, public utilities, government officials and real estate developers discussed potential avenues for obtaining funding to bring broadband internet access to underserved rural parts of the county.
"It's not going to be a quick, easy fix, but it's coming," Cummings said.
Hightower said the placing of speed trailers and implementation of temporary highway checkpoints has helped reduce the number of crashes and deterred drunken driving.
"If we do the checkpoints on a regular basis, we can reduce DUIs, injury accidents and fatalities," Hightower said, adding that he hopes to be able to hire a full-time deputy next year who will work strictly on traffic enforcement.
Hightower also mentioned that the sheriff's office conducted 81 emergency mental detention transports to Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville last month, well above the monthly average of 48 transports of people with a mental illness who are in need of assistance because they present a danger to themselves or others.
Those transports take a deputy out of the county, leaving the rest of the patrol deputies with more ground to cover.
"We're trying to reduce costs by hiring three part-time transport drivers," Hightower said.
