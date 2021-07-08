Tim Mracek was one of several people who came to the Richardsville Community Center on Tuesday with a similar story.
The Richardsville area resident had been a recent victim of property theft.
Mracek said he reported the crime to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. A suspect was arrested, but Mracek said that person was freed on bond within a day.
He worries that others in the community are at risk of being victimized.
“People need to be held accountable and it’s just not happening,” Mracek said. “We know the thieves and they’re just in and out (of jail) and it’s frustrating. It’s one of those things that something needs to happen, but I want it to happen legally. I don’t want to take the law into my own hands and no one should, but it’s one of those things that people are not going to take it much longer.”
Mracek was on hand at the community center with others who shared their experiences as victims of theft with Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, who hosted a community meeting.
Hightower said he had received a number of complaints recently from people in Richardsville regarding property thefts, burglaries and speeding motorists.
Two years ago, Hightower hosted a similar meeting in Richardsville, the first in a series of meetings in Warren County’s outlying communities he held in 2019. The sheriff returned Tuesday after a number of residents requested a meeting.
Some attendees expressed frustration about being victims of thefts and seeing what they believed was little accountability from the justice system for those crimes.
One spoke about having a vehicle stolen from his driveway, and recovering it from another address, only for no arrests to result.
That prompted Hightower to talk about how law enforcement is required to have probable cause to make an arrest.
“I’m not going to violate somebody’s rights based on a hunch, we have to have the actual proof in order to take somebody into custody,” Hightower said. “No one wants to get arrested for something somebody else said you did.”
The sheriff also acknowledged that drug abuse has been driving a significant amount of property crimes that have been investigated.
Responding to concerns from others about a perceived lack of accountability, Hightower suggested that residents contact the judges who preside over cases and set bonds for defendants.
Hightower said the COVID-19 pandemic brought about several changes to the way the justice system operates, prompting a series of emergency orders last year from the Kentucky Supreme Court that halted court proceedings and mandated the release of certain low-risk pretrial detainees in an effort to limit outbreaks in detention facilities.
At the start of his term, Hightower said he wanted to make sure the department had a greater presence in communities that felt they were being underserved.
Hightower shared statistics with attendees about the activity the sheriff’s office has investigated that would seem to indicate more responsiveness.
The sheriff said his office has investigated eight thefts in Richardsville through the first six months of 2021, compared to 11 thefts for all of 2019 and 18 in the previous year.
The sheriff’s office investigated eight burglaries in the area in both 2019 and 2020, while six burglaries have already been investigated in the first half of this year.
Traffic stops in the community have increased over time, going up from 28 in 2019 to 36 last year to 48 through the first half of this year, Hightower said.
Currently, there are five deputies available to patrol the county, with another three currently on military leave, two undergoing training and one recovering from injury, Hightower said.
When it comes to reporting crimes, Hightower encouraged residents to gather as much information as they could in the way of vehicle descriptions, license plate numbers and descriptions of suspects.
Some attendees asked for advice for how to prevent themselves from becoming crime victims.
The sheriff responded that it is important for neighbors to stay in contact with one another and keep informed about what is happening in their area, whether in person or through community-focused websites such as Nextdoor.
Fifth District Magistrate Terry Young echoed those sentiments. “We have to get involved,” Young said. “This is not a simple or easy fix, but that’s the first thing we have to do is start watching everybody’s back and helping people out.”
After Tuesday’s meeting, Hightower said these events were “extremely valuable” for the department.
“That’s why I made them a priority and take the time to come out and listen to people,” Hightower said. “Sometimes it is important to let people vent because there is frustration in what they perceive needs to be done.”
