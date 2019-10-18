Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower talked up crime prevention and many other responsibilities carried out by his office during a community meeting Thursday at the Browning Volunteer Fire Department.
About 25 people attended the meeting, the latest in a series of meetings Hightower has hosted at various outlying communities in the county during his first year in office.
The sheriff was accompanied Thursday by 5th District Magistrate Mark Young.
Fielding questions from residents, Hightower said methamphetamine is the illegal drug that surfaces most frequently during investigations, with the sheriff saying that meth of a higher purity made in Mexican labs and brought to the U.S. has amounted to a cheaper replacement to homemade meth labs that were a more common sight a decade ago.
Hightower said drug addiction fuels thefts and other crimes undertaken by people looking for ways to fund their addiction.
The sheriff's office this week was the recipient of a $75,629 federal grant that will enable the agency to develop law enforcement responses for people with mental health needs and formalize partnerships with mental health treatment facilities.
Three part-time employees with the sheriff's office are responsible for emergency medical detention transports in the county, which involve driving people experiencing a mental health emergency to LifeSkills to be evaluated by a therapist.
If the person is deemed to be a danger to themselves or others, the sheriff's office transports that person to Western State Hospital.
Hightower said the sheriff's office performs a monthly average of 48 transports, and made 81 transports in July alone.
"You need to have people who are trained and know how to interface with people going through a mental health crisis," Hightower said. "The calls for service are going to increase as you see an increase of people in the community."
Hightower said the sheriff's office is preparing to collect an estimated $82 million in taxes, an increase of about $5 million from the previous year.
The sheriff's office routinely fields calls from residents complaining about speeding motorists.
In an attempt to stymie speeders and impaired drivers, traffic safety checkpoints were placed at locations where road fatalities had recently occurred, with deputies receiving overtime pay for their work through a grant.
"We were specific about where we wanted to be checking for sobriety," Hightower said.
The sheriff said that road fatality investigations bring deputies up close with harrowing scenes that you "can't unsee," which prompted the establishment of a chaplaincy program that helps provide care and comfort for families who have lost loved ones in a crash.
