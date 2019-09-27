Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower and Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings visited Woodburn on Thursday evening, answering questions from residents at a community forum.
The sheriff has hosted meetings in several Warren County communities during his first year in office, part of an effort to build relationships and learn what issues are important to residents.
Thursday’s meeting, held at Woodburn Volunteer Fire Station No. 3 on Nashville Road, was the sixth of the year, and the sheriff took time to explain how the office divides the counties into four quadrants to which each of the approximately 25 patrol deputies are assigned to cover.
Hightower emphasized his efforts to manage the office efficiently, bringing up the recent hiring of a part-time civilian employee to perform vehicle inspections, receiving a grant to provide Narcan to deputies responding to drug overdoses and expressing hopes to hire four deputies who can begin working next year.
Answering a question, Hightower said Warren County’s complement of deputies is “down a little bit” compared to other counties with similar populations.
Hightower also said drug-related offenses make up the lion’s share of criminal investigations worked by the sheriff’s office, with methamphetamine the most common hard drug to surface in investigations.
“Drugs fuel a lot of the crime we have here in Warren County,” Hightower said. “When people are out stealing or breaking into homes and risking arrest, they are looking for money to feed their drug habit.”
The sheriff said deputies and the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force share information in order to combat drug activity.
Hightower also fielded questions about motorists speeding on two-lane roads, and the sheriff said temporary traffic checkpoints set up along roads where fatalities have recently occurred have helped make for a safer environment.
Cummings spoke about continued efforts to bring high-speed internet service to more county residents.
Earlier this month, Warren Rural Electric Cooperative and the Franklin Electric Plant Board announced a partnership in a pilot program that will allow more than 300 WRECC customers in rural Simpson County to have access to high-speed internet.
Cummings said he is exploring similar arrangements that could serve rural pockets of Warren County.
“I can tell you it’s a big problem and a complex issue,” Cummings said. “I represent the fastest-growing district in the fastest-growing county in the state. Less than 50 percent of my people have high-speed internet, and that’s a problem.”
The magistrate has sought affordable broadband access for more swaths of a growing county, and he talked Thursday about a meeting in July organized by U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie that brought together representatives from internet service providers, public utilities, real estate developers and local elected officials.
Cummings said one of the biggest hindrances to growth is a lack of access to federal funding, particularly grants that help largely rural counties offset costs of running fiber optic cable.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.