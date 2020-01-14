A driver in an Edmonson County crash fled the scene and attempted to alter his appearance, authorities said.
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was dispatched about noon Saturday to the 3800 block of Otter Gap Road regarding the crash, where an eyewitness said the driver ran from the site toward a neighboring house.
The suspected driver, Timothy Bridges, 33, of Bowling Green, was found in the home of Jonathan Willoughby, 45, a short distance from the crash.
Willoughby was detained outside his home after Bridges ran inside and locked the doors, according to the sheriff’s office.
After several verbal commands, Bridges unlocked a door and was detained.
Deputies found clothing matching what witnesses saw Bridges wearing at the crash site and facial hair in the bathroom sink, the sheriff’s office said.
Witnesses who were shown a photo of Bridges confirmed he was the driver.
Bridges was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth, second offense), leaving the scene of an accident and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Willoughby was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
