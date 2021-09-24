At a community meeting, Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower touted body cameras and expressed hope that future training will enable civilian employees in the office to assist at major crime scenes.
Hightower hosted a meeting Thursday evening at Hadley Community Center, giving updates to the approximately 30 people in attendance about the office's activities and insight into the type of crimes proliferating in the area.
Near the top of the meeting, Hightower lauded the acquisition of body-worn cameras for all deputies as a "big thing for us."
Hightower's request for 45 body cameras was approved last month by Warren Fiscal Court. The equipment costs $695,090 to be paid over seven years, and the county is applying for a Department of Justice grant that could pay up to $90,000 of the costs.
The purchase will also include in-car cameras and the video system will come with unlimited computer storage capacity.
Hightower said the cameras are an important tool for transparency when deputies work critical incidents.
"It's something that we feel, just for the interactions we have with our community, to keep those recorded on our camera systems is invaluable," Hightower said.
The sheriff said he also expects to have newer vehicles for his fleet delivered within the next few weeks and have them ready for patrol starting next month.
Hightower said he is also exploring the prospect of having civilian employees in the office undergo training on specific aspects of crime scene work, saying he got the idea from observing the FBI's response to a recent crime scene in the area and learning that many of the federal personnel taking photographs and doing other tasks were trained civilians rather than agents.
Hightower said the thinking is that – with civilian employees collecting fingerprint evidence, documenting a crime scene, looking for bloodstains and other highly specialized tasks – sworn deputies can be freed up to chase down leads during a major incident.
"When there's a major school shooting, the FBI brings these teams in that are primarily civilians, and we looked at this and wondered how much more efficient could we be on major crimes if we did this internally," said Hightower.
The sheriff's office has been investigating a series of suspicious barn fires in the Plano and Woodburn areas over the past two weeks, and Hightower said evidence suggests the fires were intentionally set.
The office has also seen a glut of thefts of catalytic converters and of valuables stolen from unlocked vehicles.
Hightower said investigators believe the community is seeing more incidences of these kinds of thefts committed by offenders traveling here from Louisville and Nashville.
"These are young gang members who are stealing cars to drive here and getting out in these neighborhoods," Hightower said. "They're finding firearms, money, purses, credit cards, they can locate a thousand dollars up to several thousand dollars in just minutes."
Hightower encouraged attendees at the meeting to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity to the sheriff's office.