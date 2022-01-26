Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower gave a rundown of accomplishments his department achieved in the past year and outlined aspirations for 2022 in a meeting Tuesday at the Warren County Courthouse.
The sheriff said meetings with his employees are typically held a few times a year to review recent activity and discuss short- and long-term goals, but for Tuesday’s meeting, he invited all candidates for elected county offices to attend so they might glean some perspective about the day-to-day issues facing the sheriff’s office.
Hightower said the idea for the meeting was inspired in part by his own approach to learning the finer points of county government when he first ran for sheriff in 2018.
“When I ran for election, I met with everybody I thought I would have a touchpoint with to get clarification on what potential needs there might be in the county,” Hightower said after the meeting. “We have a lot of candidates this time running for different positions, so I see this as an opportunity to meet our department and our employees and get an understanding of our budget, our successes, goals and limitations.”
Hightower went over the county’s population growth, which has driven an increase in the department’s budget for 2022.
Warren Fiscal Court recently approved a $9.35 million budget for the sheriff’s office, up from the 2021 budget of $8.65 million.
A 2% cost-of-living increase for staff accounts for much of the growth in the budget, which also projects increases in receipts through tax collections and serving legal documents.
Population growth is reflected in the number of building permits, which exceeded 1,100 in both 2020 and 2021, and construction of 501 single-family homes in 2020 and 568 single-family homes last year.
More housing stock means the creation of neighborhoods that have become sources for calls of service, Hightower said.
The sheriff also commended the dispatchers who worked during the Dec. 11 tornadoes that caused 17 deaths and widespread destruction.
“When I called into dispatch, they were handling their business,” Hightower said. “We lost some communications, some of us had to use personal cellphones so we could send some 911 calls to them ... the way city and county government came together to make sure we responded appropriately and worked in the community was phenomenal.”
The dispatch center in the courthouse will be relocated Feb. 16 to a lower floor in the building, in part to give dispatchers more room to operate and in part to offer a more secure location in the event of another natural disaster or similar emergency.
The WCSO is phasing in the use of body-worn cameras, with Hightower saying that three deputies have been using them in recent weeks to test their functions.
Hightower said the cameras are a $700,000 investment by the county, but the dividends are expected to take the form of increased transparency of police activity.
“It’s a big expense, but I think it was very much needed,” Hightower said. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive community feedback and I think our deputies are excited about them.”
The sheriff’s office routinely receives calls from the public about speeding motorists, so this year’s budget has space for a traffic enforcement deputy, a position that Hightower said he is looking to fill. The department recently received a second speed trailer, donated by Toyota of Bowling Green, to help with enforcement as well.
A priority for the future is recruiting and retaining deputies.
Hightower said the sheriff’s office is competing with several area agencies for a smaller pool of potential law enforcement officers than in previous years, and he mentioned during the meeting that one deputy who had recently left for another agency cited that agency’s insurance plan as a reason for their departure.
Salary increases for deputies who attain certain levels of certification after a number of years with the office are being offered now in an effort to build a more experienced force, Hightower said.
Other near-term prospects involve crime scene training for office staff who can respond to major events and do processing work that entails photography, dusting for latent fingerprints and collecting blood samples among other tasks.
Hightower also mentioned as recent accomplishments the addition of former Kentucky State Police Post 3 Commander John Clark as the WCSO’s director of school safety and school resource officer manager, training and equipment Detective Evan Cook recently received that will allow in-house examination of cellphones for criminal investigations and a partnership with the Bowling Green Fire Department in which city fire investigators can be called in to examine fire scenes worked by the WCSO in which arson is suspected.