Sheriff's budget grows along with county

With Warren County’s property tax revenue expected to grow by about $3 million this year, Sheriff Brett Hightower is also projecting growth for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, both in personnel and in its capabilities.
Hightower’s $8,445,000 budget proposal for the 2020 calendar year, which Warren Fiscal Court approved Dec. 20, represents an increase of nearly $300,000 over the 2019 budget.
About half of that increase will be taken up by a 2 percent pay increase for all sheriff’s office employees, but Hightower said the budget increase and some cost-cutting measures will allow him to add to his staff and implement some new equipment.
“Throughout last year we were mindful of our expenditures,” said Hightower, who was elected in November 2018. “As I become more familiar with the needs of the office, we’ve been able to reduce some line items and streamline some expenditures.”
That belt-tightening shows up in the 2020 budget. Through reductions in such items as office supplies, tech support and vehicle maintenance, the sheriff’s office operating expenses item was shaved from $1,026,000 for 2019 to a projected $940,000 for 2020.
“We spent a lot of time going line item by line item, looking for ways we can be more efficient,” Hightower said. “The way this county is growing, it can be hard to make cuts.”
In addition to the cuts in operating expenses, Hightower said he trimmed his budget by reducing the amount of overtime pay.
“We kinda changed the process, hoping to save additional taxpayer money,” Hightower said of the overtime expense. “Overtime is down by $86,000 this year compared to 2018.”
Such cost-cutting allowed Hightower to find ways to increase manpower and equipment in an effort to keep pace with the needs of Kentucky’s fastest-growing county.
The sheriff’s office has more than 100 employees, but Hightower pointed out that 25 of them are devoted to court security and another 10 are school resource officers working in Warren County schools. Another 30 or so are dedicated to office and administrative functions or dispatch, leaving about 35 full-time deputies.
That number will soon increase.
“Last year I requested an increase in manpower of four individuals,” Hightower said. “Fiscal court allowed us to do that. We hired them in October, and they will go to the academy (Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond) in January.”
In addition to having new deputies to patrol the streets, Hightower’s office will also have some new equipment.
“We’ve had two people graduate from accident reconstruction school, and we have purchased the equipment they need for that,” Hightower said. “We had 12 fatalities in Warren County last year, and we had to rely on the state police to do the accident reconstruction.
“Now we’ll have our own guys who can do that. It’s important for us to be able to handle those investigations.”
The sheriff’s budget includes $7,505,000 for salaries and benefits, $915,000 for regular office expenses and $25,000 for equipment.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.