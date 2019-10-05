A Bowling Green man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds Saturday, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported one arrest on an unrelated warrant.
Raymond J. Green, 24, went to The Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Sheriff Brett Hightower. Green was later flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. No information was available Saturday evening on his condition.
The news release said deputies determined Green was shot at 1627 Morgantown Road. A short standoff ensued, then officers entered the residence with a warrant and found drugs, paraphernalia and evidence from the shooting, the release said.
Deante Dowlen, 20, of Russellville, was arrested on an unrelated warrant for violating probation.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Bowling Green Police Department. The sheriff’s office requested that anyone with information about the shooting contact the office at 270-842-1633.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.