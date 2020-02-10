The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will aim to increase safe driving when the department conducts traffic safety checkpoints this month.
Checkpoints will be done throughout the year at various locations, with the first from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 on Morgantown Road at the Hadley One Stop.
Two fatal road crashes occurred in the county in January, including one on Morgantown Road, and Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower hopes the checkpoints will benefit motorists.
“The idea is to get some visibility,” Hightower said. “We repeatedly tell people to slow down and watch their speed, and part of (the checkpoints) is also ensuring people aren’t under the influence as well.”
Safety checkpoints and other enforcement methods involving high officer visibility have been recommended by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as effective tools for reducing impaired driving and the likelihood of injuries and fatalities on the road.
NHTSA data show traffic fatalities in Kentucky decreased from 834 in 2016 to 782 the following year and 724 in 2018.
Hightower said the dates of subsequent checkpoints are to be determined, but they will be concentrated in areas of the county prone to crashes.
“We have to look at where it is that we’ve had increased accidents with injuries or fatalities and where it is that we can safely orchestrate one of these particular checkpoints,” Hightower said. “We will get people off the roadway if we suspect somebody is under the influence ... It’s important that we take into consideration each and every day that collectively we can make a difference by slowing down and being better drivers.”
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.