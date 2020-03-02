Calls for service to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office increased in 2019 by nearly 5,000 over the previous year, according to the annual report released last week by the sheriff’s office.
The 40-page report provides a glimpse into the office’s yearly activity, detailing the number of extra patrols requested, K-9 deployments, tax dollars collected and other statistics.
“In my mind, you can’t get people enough information,” Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said. “This will give people a snapshot of how many things we are actively involved in.”
The report said the sheriff’s dispatch center, consisting of 14 full-time telecommunicator positions, received 63,289 calls for service last year, a 7.6 percent increase from the 58,816 calls received in 2018.
Hightower said the growth in the county accounts for part of the increase, but the statistic is also a measure of the department’s responsiveness and presence in the community.
“We’re being very intentional about being active in the community, with things like traffic safety checkpoints,” he said. “The more active we are, the more we can be in front of some of the crime that occurs in the community.”
The report includes a summary of incidents that received a response from the sheriff’s office last year, including 2,501 traffic stops, 1,821 animal control-related incidents, 1,544 vehicle crashes and 1,664 calls regarding suspicious people or activity.
The most incidents worked by the sheriff’s office, however, involved calls for extra patrols, which numbered 6,553 last year.
Of those extra patrols, the largest amount, 1,691, were focused in the northern patrol zone, which includes Richardsville and other communities.
One of the primary functions of the sheriff’s office is to transport prisoners and mental health patients.
Mental health transports typically go to Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville, and the sheriff’s office in the past year hired and trained four civilian personnel who make what are known as emergency mental health detention transports.
The number of those transports increased sharply in the second half of 2019 from the first half.
In the first six months of the year, an average of 40 transports per month occurred, but the number ballooned to 66 a month in the last half of 2019.
“Just with that increase in our homeless population there’s been an increase in a need for more folks being transported to Western State,” Hightower said. “Thankfully, we have people in place who can handle that so that our patrol officers don’t have to leave the community to handle those transports.”
The annual report also noted a total of 99 K-9 deployments for Deputy John Thompson and his police dog, K-9 Kilo, who joined the department in February 2019.
Of the 104 employees on staff at the sheriff’s office, 24 are employed as court security officers, and the report records a total of 326,833 visitors to the Warren County Justice Center last year, along with 8,899 traffic cases, 5,421 small claims civil cases and 4,970 criminal cases.
