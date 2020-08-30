A mobile billboard seen around town at a number of locations this month makes the incendiary claim that Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower supports a “terrorist” organization, prompting a response from the sheriff.
The bright yellow sign, which has been towed by a truck and parked at various locations, features a picture of Hightower holding a poster with the handwritten message “Black Lives Matter.”
Next to the picture, the billboard says, “Your Warren County Sheriff, Brett Hightower, supports Black Lives Matter. BLM/Antifa are Terrorist Organizations.”
Hightower said the billboard is having a divisive effect on the community.
“This is just an attempt to tear our community down and pit people against one another,” Hightower said Friday.
The picture used for the billboard was taken outside the Warren County Justice Center and posted June 1 on the Facebook page of BG Freedom Walkers, which organized a demonstration against racism and police brutality May 30 that the sheriff attended.
Protests in Bowling Green and other cities began taking place in the spring after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minnesota while in police custody. Four police officers face criminal charges in Floyd’s death.
Shortly after Floyd’s death, Hightower made a post on the WCSO Facebook page condemning the actions of the officers involved in the incident.
The billboard is the idea of Ron Ford, a former police officer who lost to Hightower in the 2018 Republican primary for sheriff and has run unsuccessfully for sheriff several times before.
“All I’m doing is bringing it to light to inform the public what type of individual they have elected to office,” Ford said. “He should resign his position and turn his badge in. Any police officer who supports a terrorist organization in this country should resign.”
Founded in 2013 in response to George Zimmerman’s acquittal on a murder charge in the death of Trayvon Martin, the Black Lives Matter movement has been at the forefront of numerous demonstrations against racial violence and police brutality.
This year, the organization re-emerged in the news as a leading advocacy group as demonstrations have proliferated in many U.S. cities.
A survey from Pew Research Center published in June showed 67% of adults polled expressed support for the BLM movement, with 38% strongly supporting BLM.
Ford said the billboard has provoked a passionate response.
“You wouldn’t believe the positive feedback, especially from white Republican voters, let’s just say it,” Ford said. “I’m not, have never been and will never be a racist, this isn’t about white and Black, this is about our sheriff supporting a terrorist organization called Black Lives Matter. Sheriff Hightower and other law enforcement agencies should stay neutral ... the voters don’t like this kind of stuff in this climate.”
Karika Nelson, founding member of BG Freedom Walkers, said the organization has advocated for equality in many ways through demonstrations and community events.
“Our protests have been peaceful, there hasn’t been any riots or violent assaults, it’s about coming together as a community trying to build bridges,” Nelson said. “Sheriff Hightower is not a terrorist, he’s not a racist.”
Nelson said several people made her aware of the billboard as well and she spoke with Hightower this month to make sure he was aware of it.
“Our emphasis is on the Black community, but that doesn’t mean it eliminates everyone else,” Nelson said. “We’re for implementing change in southern Kentucky for all races and we’ve had the sheriff’s support from the very beginning.”
The sheriff said several people in the community have made him aware of the billboard over the course of this month, with many expressing confusion about the matter.
“For the people who know me personally as someone who’s served in the military for 21 years and shed blood, they’re wondering why would (Ford) have something out there saying I support terrorism,” Hightower said. “It’s a little disconcerting that people are spending their time, money and effort to spread lies and try to divide the community.”
On Thursday, Hightower posted a three-minute video to the WCSO’s Facebook page addressing the issue.
The sheriff does not mention Ford by name in the video, but he says he believes the billboard is “intended to inflame racial tension in a warped and negative effort” to achieve political gain.
Hightower also said the picture on the billboard was from an event meant to build connections and promote healing in the community.
“I have pity for the individual who spent money for the sign and gas money to drive it around,” Hightower said in the video. “He is obviously bitter and resentful to have done so poorly in election after election, but I refuse to let his obvious efforts to instigate division among us take hold. ... I’m thoroughly disgusted that he would imply that citizens of Bowling Green are terrorists.”
On Friday, Hightower said he has been encouraged by the peaceful nature of the protests that have taken place in the city, and that it was important for law enforcement to engage with the community on discussions of important issues.
“One of our strengths is we have been able to have difficult conversations and listen to one another,” Hightower said.
