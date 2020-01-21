The driver of a tractor-trailer reportedly fell asleep at the wheel early Tuesday, causing the truck to strike the front porch of a church in Barren County.
According to the Barren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the site of the crash off Burkesville Road around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigation determined that Paul Chaplin, 59, of Monticello, was traveling west in his tractor-trailer when he fell asleep, causing the vehicle to go off the left side of the road and strike the front porch of Refuge Church of Christ, after which Chaplin regained control of the truck and brought it to a stop.
Chaplin was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
