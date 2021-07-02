Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower will host a community meeting in Richardsville to address efforts to respond to crimes in the area and answer questions from residents.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Richardsville Community Center.
Hightower had made a habit of visiting the county's outlying communities during 2019, hosting various meetings as a way to update residents on local law enforcement response to various service calls and hear from residents about issues that his office could address.
Past community meetings have also featured updates from the magistrate representing each community on Warren Fiscal Court.
The sheriff looked to hold community meetings on a regular basis, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted those plans.
"Since pandemic numbers have continued to go down, we feel this is a good time to get back out and discuss any issues that are important," Hightower said.
On the Facebook page for the sheriff's office, a post announcing the Richardsville community meeting said Hightower would address "concerns that have been brought up about recent events."
Hightower said that the sheriff's office has fielded a number of recent calls from the Richardsville area regarding thefts, burglaries and speeding motorists, and he hopes to update residents on efforts to curb those offenses and answer any other questions.
"It's one thing to take a call from someone, but when you can get people in a room together on the same page, you hope to be able to have a good discussion and help," Hightower said.
The sheriff said he hopes to be able to resume regular meetings in other communities, including Rockfield, Boyce, Smiths Grove and Rich Pond.