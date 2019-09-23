Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower will visit Woodburn this week for a community meeting.
Scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Woodburn Volunteer Fire Station on Nashville Road, the meeting will give residents a chance to discuss any concerns and ask questions of the sheriff, who will be joined by Sixth District Magistrate Ron Cummings.
In his first year in office, Hightower has organized a series of meet-and-greet sessions throughout the county, so far fielding questions from residents in Richardsville, Smiths Grove, Plano, Hadley and Alvaton.
During those meetings, residents have brought concerns about local vehicle traffic, burglaries and various other crimes.
Hightower has also provided insight into operations at the sheriff’s office, discussing hoped-for additional hires in the patrol division and other efforts to ensure that the sheriff’s office is equipped to serve a growing county.
At a meeting last month in Alvaton, Hightower said he added four deputies this year and received approval to buy four Chevrolet Tahoes for the department’s vehicle fleet.
At other recent meetings, the sheriff has discussed the department’s response to recent criminal activity, efforts to recruit new deputies, the creation of a chaplaincy program within the department and distribution of naloxone to deputies to help reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.
