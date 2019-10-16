Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Browning Volunteer Fire Station, 3866 Browning Road.
The sheriff has held meetings in several of the county’s outlying communities throughout the year, giving residents the opportunity to meet the sheriff and discuss any concerns.
Previous meetings have taken place in Richardsville, Smiths Grove, Alvaton, Plano, Hadley and Woodburn.
