Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower’s travels through the county will take him to Alvaton, where a community meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Old Alvaton High School Gym.
During his first year in office, Hightower has held a series of community meetings, fielding questions and hearing from residents in Richardsville, Smiths Grove, Plano and Hadley.
Hightower said the meetings have been helpful in learning what issues residents find important and in engaging directly with the community.
“It doesn’t matter to me if we get five or 500 (attending), if there’s people there that want to talk about issues that affect their community, I’m all about going to these events and talking to people,” said Hightower, who is in his first year of office. “It’s always well worth it.”
While each community has its own issues to raise, Hightower said he has consistently received questions at each meeting about reducing the number of speeding drivers and about the possibility of increasing patrols.
The sheriff has opened most of the community meetings by talking about the number of available patrol deputies for each shift.
Partially in response to the questions at the meetings, Hightower said the sheriff’s office has organized traffic checkpoints that are active for a few days at a time on designated roads in the county.
Curtailing the number of speeding drivers has also been a priority.
“We’re putting our speed trailer out as much as we possibly can, and we’re looking at potentially purchasing another speed trailer that might capture some additional information,” Hightower said. “I’m hoping that next year we’ll be able to add a deputy that just does traffic enforcement.”
Warren County Magistrate Ron Cummings will also attend Thursday’s meeting.
