A $457,848.82 purchase approved Friday by Warren Fiscal Court should ease a potential vehicle shortage in the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Brett Hightower, after getting sticker shock while pricing the Ford Interceptors he normally purchases through the Enterprise fleet management program, opted to instead purchase 11 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes from Louisville’s Bachman Chevrolet.
“Enterprise was projecting $57,000 per vehicle,” Hightower said. “I looked around for someplace we could find a similar vehicle.”
He said Bachman, which regularly sells vehicles to other law enforcement agencies, came up with a better deal.
“There was a $15,000 difference in each vehicle,” the sheriff said. “We’ll save about $165,000.”
Better yet, Bachman had the vehicles available right away, giving Hightower an immediate solution to a problem that was exacerbated when a car racing on College Street last week hit and damaged a new Tahoe in the WCSO fleet.
“We have only two pool cars (surplus vehicles) in our fleet now,” Hightower said. “We’ll have these vehicles (from Bachman) within a month.”
Hightower’s request included an additional $4,500 per vehicle for outfitting and striping, bringing the total cost to $552,399.79, but the purchase met with the approval of the five magistrates present and county Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.
“I think this is a good move,” Buchanon said.
The magistrates also approved Hightower’s request to declare 17 vehicles surplus. Most of them are at least 10 years old.
Hightower said some of the surplus vehicles will be sold back through the Enterprise program while others will be for sale in the next auction conducted by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.
The sheriff also said his deputies and their vehicles will soon be outfitted with the body-worn and in-car cameras he purchased last year.
That purchase of 45 body-worn cameras and related equipment, at a total cost of $695,090, is already paying dividends, the sheriff said.
“We have been testing them,” he said. “We’ve started phase two of our body cam program, and I hope by July to have everybody with body cams.”
Hightower said the cameras come with Global Positioning System technology that allows them to be programmed to turn on or off in specified locations.
“This is something I looked into over a year ago,” the sheriff said last fall. “I think it really lends itself to showing the community that we’re open and want transparency within the sheriff’s office. It’s a great investigative tool as well.”