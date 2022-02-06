The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder/suicide that took place at a residence on Adalynn Drive in the early-morning hours Sunday.

According to a news release, the sheriff's office received a 9-1-1 call at 2:26 a.m. from an address on Adalynn Drive. The caller said he had just shot his wife.

When deputies arrived, they found the husband and wife both dead. The husband died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, according to the news release.

The sheriff's office is withholding the names of the victims until all immediate family members have been notified.

​– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.