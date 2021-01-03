The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported on Sunday a fatality after an all-terrain, side-by-side vehicle overturned in a creek near Eden Road in rural Warren County.
At close to 3 a.m., police said, Sherrif’s Office deputies were called to the end of Eden Road, where the caller said the vehicle had rolled over in a creek, trapping two people in the water.
Upon arrival, responders discovered that “one person had been able to escape from the rollover while a female was still trapped under several feet of water in the side-by-side. A lengthy rescue was done with multiple fire departments on the scene. The female was transported to Medical Center ER, where she was pronounced deceased,” the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
The driver, whom the sheriff’s office identified as Mickinley Brown, was transported to the Medical Center and upon release will be lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second-degree, according to the sheriff's office.
No other details were immediately available Sunday.
