Warren County property owners can expect to hear from the sheriff’s office starting this week.
The subject: taxes.
Jessica Coles, bookkeeper and tax deputy for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, said her office will begin mailing property tax bills Wednesday and will start accepting payments Thursday.
Coles said the sheriff’s office will mail tax statements to about 52,100 county property owners, an increase of about 300 from last year, and she expects a boost in tax revenue from the $80 million collected last year.
“Warren County is growing every year,” Coles said. “We’ve gone up in the number of bills, and some people will see a higher assessment for their property.”
What they won’t see is an increase in the tax rates.
Warren Fiscal Court opted this month to keep the tax rate on real property at 14.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, a rate that hasn’t changed in more than a decade. Fiscal court also voted to keep the tax on motor vehicles and watercraft at 16.2 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The magistrates lowered the county’s tax rate on personal property from last year’s rate of 18.85 cents to 18.8.
The county’s four taxing districts – public health, library, extension service and conservation district – will have minor changes this year, with the public health levy up slightly and the conservation district down a bit.
“Most people are not going to see a lot of difference,” said Coles, who noted that paying promptly can pay off in a slightly reduced bill.
Taxpayers will get a 2 percent discount if they pay their bills between Oct. 1 and Nov. 1, she said.
Those paying between Nov. 2 and Dec. 31 will pay the full amount. Bills paid after Dec. 31 will include a late fee.
Coles said property owners 65 years old and over have another way of lowering their tax bill: the homestead exemption that allows them to subtract $39,300 from their property’s assessed value and pay taxes on the lower amount.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Coles said the sheriff’s office will make some changes in how it collects taxes this year.
“They can always mail it in,” she said. “We will also have a new drop box on College Street. We’ll have signs telling people how to find it.
“We’ll also have a drop window at the courthouse, and people can pay with a credit card online. We’re really trying to keep people healthy and not make them come in to the office. We’ve had long lines in the past. We want to avoid that.”
Coles said answers to most tax questions can be found at the warrencounty kysheriff.com/taxes website, which will include a link for paying online.
“We’re trying to make it as easy as possible,” she said.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
