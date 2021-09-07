Sheriff's Office will continue presence in county parks

A partnership between Warren Fiscal Court and the county sheriff’s office that has been credited with reducing unruly behavior at youth sporting events will continue, despite the retirement of the deputy who started the program nearly five years ago.
Wayne Mayfield, a former Kentucky State Police trooper who came out of retirement in 2017 to become the first uniformed officer in the county’s park police program, retired again at the end of August after more than 40 years in law enforcement.
County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer requested the law enforcement presence after a 2016 stabbing incident at a youth football game and a February 2017 melee among parents at a youth basketball game.
Kummer presented a plaque to Mayfield in recognition of his service at the Aug. 13 fiscal court meeting and said the veteran deputy made a big difference at county parks.
“We were averaging about 70 disciplinary hearings per year before he (Mayfield) was hired,” Kummer said. “With the sheriff’s deputy presence, we’ve been able to basically eliminate that.”
Mayfield and Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower agreed the park police program has made a difference, but Mayfield said the change didn’t come overnight.
“I arrested a lot of people at the beginning,” Mayfield said. “Then it tapered off and calmed down after the first year.”
Hightower believes that “calming down” is due to the approach Mayfield took when he patrolled the parks.
“He’s just a giving person who many people came to see as a friend,” Hightower said. “He has been very helpful.”
Mayfield, who was assigned to the parks during the tenure of then-Sheriff Jerry “Peanuts” Gaines, could often be seen at youth sporting events and tournaments hobnobbing with adults and handing out lollipops to youngsters.
“I got to know a lot of people, and I became friends with them,” Mayfield said. “I’d walk around and get to know people.”
Hightower said he is hoping for a similar approach from Mayfield’s replacement, former Western Kentucky University Police Department Capt. John Bailey Jr.
Bailey, whose background also includes nearly three years with the Bowling Green Police Department, has been training with the sheriff’s office and was able to spend some time learning the ropes from Mayfield.
“I had a few days with Mayfield, and he was able to show me the ins and outs of the position,” Bailey said. “He’s a wealth of knowledge. He set the bar high for me.”
Bailey will be based at Buchanon Park but will be seen at parks throughout the county as he aims to continue the positive impact that Mayfield had.
“In the past, the parks have had some incidents related to small fights and unruly patrons,” Bailey said. “Wayne was able to come in and establish some authority and also be a welcome sight for families.
“He would hand out candy and stuff to kids. I want to continue that. I want to be approachable as an individual.”
Bailey also hopes to continue a trend that Mayfield started of reducing the number of disciplinary hearings.
“These days, calls for service are very minimal,” he said. “My goal is to keep that from increasing.”
