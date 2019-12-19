A Bowling Green man convicted in the death of his 87-year-old uncle was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison.
Gregory Shields Sr., 59, was sentenced in Warren Circuit Court on a count of first-degree manslaughter.
Shields was arrested in connection with the death of Samuel Murrell, who was killed Feb. 1, 2017, in the house where he and Shields lived.
A state medical examiner found that Murrell died from a combination of injuries from blunt force trauma, sharp force trauma and manual strangulation.
Murrell's wife, Maude Murrell, testified in a 2017 preliminary hearing that Shields came into the bedroom where she and her husband had been sleeping, pulled the covers off the bed and hit Samuel Murrell several times.
Shields then left the bedroom and returned with a knife, cutting him several times with it, according to testimony from Maude Murrell, who died last year at age 83.
The Bowling Green Police Department arrested Shields at the house, and he declined to give a statement at the time.
Shields was charged initially with murder, but pleaded guilty earlier this year to the reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter, accepting an agreement that would enhance his sentence to 25 years by virtue of his status as a first-degree persistent felony offender.
He then attempted to withdraw his guilty plea, offering testimony at a hearing last month that he felt "pushed into" pleading guilty and had no memory of the events surrounding Murrell's death.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise denied Shields' motion to withdraw the guilty plea, finding that he entered his plea knowing the consequences of doing so and after receiving advice from his attorneys about whether to proceed to a jury trial.
At his sentencing Thursday, Shields said he still wanted to take his case to trial, and Grise reminded him that he denied his motion to withdraw his guilty plea and said he could take up the issue with the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Shields will serve his 25-year sentence after completing an eight-year prison sentence he is serving that stems from an unrelated 2015 conviction for assault.
