One thing the coronavirus pandemic has not slowed down in Bowling Green is road work.
When more residents hit the roads in coming weeks as part of business reopenings, they will be greeted by a new roundabout at Shive Lane, which is slated to be completed by the end of the month, according to city Public Works Director Greg Meredith.
Meredith said that even amid business and government closures, the public works department has been going "full bore" on projects.
With decreased traffic, "it was a good time to be working," Meredith said.
The $1.5 million Shive Lane project is being done by Scotty’s Contracting & Stone and includes widening Shive Lane between Scottsville Road and Ken Bale Boulevard from two lanes to three and building a roundabout at Shive Lane and Ken Bale. A sidewalk is also being built on the north side of Shive Lane.
Phase two of the project – further widening Shive Lane to three lanes to Middle Bridge Road and adding another roundabout there – is in the design phase. But that project's start is uncertain as the city works on a coming fiscal year budget with much uncertainty in terms of revenue, and thus how many projects will be started.
"We are still looking at revenue projections going forward," Meredith said.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, city officials were looking at a variety of projects for the coming year, such as the second roundabout and phase two of downtown streetscape improvements, including extending new sidewalks, planters and bike lanes from around Fountain Square Park. The roughly $4 million phase one of the project was completed in November. Phase two is projected to extend those improvements to the adjacent blocks around Fountain Square Park and is currently in the design phase.
City Manager Jeff Meisel previously told the Daily News that a proposed budget will be presented to commissioners in late May or early June as officials work to get a better handle on what the revenue impact of business closings will be for the city.
Meredith said along with overseeing projects like the Shive Lane roundabout, the public works department has been continuing to work on mowing, drainage projects and doing routine maintenance – "albeit at a slower pace," Meredith said.
